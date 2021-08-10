Previous
The Brack by iqscotland
Photo 544

The Brack

"A steep ascent with great character" is what the guide says but it's always a relief to get to this bit for a wee rest.
10th August 2021 10th Aug 21

iqscotland

@iqscotland
6th January 2013 Finished my 365/366 a few days ago, 2012 was a leap year, and managed to go the whole year without putting anything in...
149% complete

Myrna O'Hara ace
this is gorgeous
August 13th, 2021  
