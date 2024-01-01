Previous
Weston Park, Sheffield 1/366 by isaacsnek
Weston Park, Sheffield 1/366

I'm back for a second time. Last time was in 2020 which was also a leap year, so I've technically never completed a 365 project only a 366 project!
1st January 2024 1st Jan 24

Isaac

@isaacsnek
