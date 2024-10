2nd Last Day LFA 2024

Laying down in my bed and enjoying the 2nd last day before my long 19 days holiday come to an end. Thinking lot of things. Little bit excited for thinking of going back to my work place. As well as somehow I like the lazy days. Because I can do whatever I want to do and whenever I want to do. NO PRESSURE!!!



*sigh*



Web Development, Arabic Language Learning, Reading Quran Perfectly … So many things need to be done. But the vacation end. 🙂



At the end, Alhamdulillah for Everything.