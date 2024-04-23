Previous
kln26 by jack4john
Photo 1057

kln26

For old time sake
Cologne Germany last summer
23rd April 2024 23rd Apr 24

john morley

@jack4john
I live in Oranmore, a village/town 11 km from Galway , over on the West Coast Of Ireland. 2018 will be my 4th year...
Diane ace
Great shot! Nice to see your pictures again.
April 23rd, 2024  
