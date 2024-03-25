Previous
From below to above by jackspix
79 / 365

From below to above

This is my beautiful pottery and metal light. We found it in a flea market in Paris a number of years ago. It travelled home on train in a cardboard box with us.
25th March 2024 25th Mar 24

Jacks

@jackspix
I don't own a camera, just an old mobile phone. I love the outside world and nature. I work in an office...
21% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise