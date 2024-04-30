Previous
Work or Garden by jackspix
112 / 365

Work or Garden

Sadly, on this beautiful day, I've got to spend it at work in an office in London. So no hat today
30th April 2024 30th Apr 24

Jacks

@jackspix
I don't own a camera, just an old mobile phone. I love the outside world and nature. I work in an office...
