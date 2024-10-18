Previous
From above by jackspix
258 / 365

From above

Not often you can stand above a light, my special powers .....
18th October 2024 18th Oct 24

Jacks

@jackspix
I don't own a camera, just an old mobile phone. I love the outside world and nature. I work in an office...
70% complete

