Previous
Behind the foliage by jackspix
260 / 365

Behind the foliage

Whilst walking past someone's garden, their sit, read and reflect porcelain pot amused me
20th October 2024 20th Oct 24

Jacks

@jackspix
I don't own a camera, just an old mobile phone. I love the outside world and nature. I work in an office...
71% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise