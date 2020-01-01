Sign up
Photo 732
Reflections and mist
First photo of the new year so sort of new beginning ;)
We went for a long walk in the woods, I loved the quiet of the mist.
1st January 2020
1st Jan 20
Jacqueline
ace
@jacqbb
2019 update. This is the start of my second year. It took me by surprise to be so addicted to making photo's. With help of...
365
E-M10MarkII
1st January 2020 1:33pm
Tags
jan20words
