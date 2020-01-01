Previous
Next
Reflections and mist by jacqbb
Photo 732

Reflections and mist

First photo of the new year so sort of new beginning ;)
We went for a long walk in the woods, I loved the quiet of the mist.
1st January 2020 1st Jan 20

Jacqueline

ace
@jacqbb
2019 update. This is the start of my second year. It took me by surprise to be so addicted to making photo’s. With help of...
200% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise