Photo 921
Was it a car or a cat I saw?
In-camera double exposure, afterwards digitally cut out and placed on a much needed black background;)
8th July 2020
8th Jul 20
2
2
Jacqueline
ace
@jacqbb
2020 update. The last few months my energylevel was low. I have posted my photo’s but didn’t manage to visit the projects of my friends...
1847
photos
101
followers
106
following
Tags
jul20words
Debra
ace
Very cool
July 8th, 2020
Lou Ann
ace
Incredible!
July 8th, 2020
