Was it a car or a cat I saw? by jacqbb
Photo 921

Was it a car or a cat I saw?

In-camera double exposure, afterwards digitally cut out and placed on a much needed black background;)
8th July 2020 8th Jul 20

Jacqueline

ace
@jacqbb
2020 update. The last few months my energylevel was low. I have posted my photo’s but didn’t manage to visit the projects of my friends...
Debra ace
Very cool
July 8th, 2020  
Lou Ann ace
Incredible!
July 8th, 2020  
