Wendy asked me to do a scene in the style of a Dutch master. I chose Isaac Israel’s girl on a Paris balcony as my inspiration. https://www.ivobouwman.nl/ivobouwman/wppaspec/oc1/cv0/ab60/ptIsraels-Isaac-Jonge-vrouw-op-balkon-in-Parijs The background photo was taken last January in Leipzig it was late in the afternoon and the sun was setting. That is the reason I also use this for Golden hour.