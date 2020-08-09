Previous
Golden hour by jacqbb
Golden hour

Wendy asked me to do a scene in the style of a Dutch master. I chose Isaac Israel’s girl on a Paris balcony as my inspiration. https://www.ivobouwman.nl/ivobouwman/wppaspec/oc1/cv0/ab60/ptIsraels-Isaac-Jonge-vrouw-op-balkon-in-Parijs The background photo was taken last January in Leipzig it was late in the afternoon and the sun was setting. That is the reason I also use this for Golden hour.
9th August 2020 9th Aug 20

Jacqueline

@jacqbb
Jacqueline ace
@farmreporter Hi Wendy, here is my take on a Dutch master.
August 9th, 2020  
