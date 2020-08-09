Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 952
Golden hour
Wendy asked me to do a scene in the style of a Dutch master. I chose Isaac Israel’s girl on a Paris balcony as my inspiration.
https://www.ivobouwman.nl/ivobouwman/wppaspec/oc1/cv0/ab60/ptIsraels-Isaac-Jonge-vrouw-op-balkon-in-Parijs
The background photo was taken last January in Leipzig it was late in the afternoon and the sun was setting. That is the reason I also use this for Golden hour.
9th August 2020
9th Aug 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jacqueline
ace
@jacqbb
2020 update. The last few months my energylevel was low. I have posted my photo’s but didn’t manage to visit the projects of my friends...
1889
photos
101
followers
109
following
260% complete
View this month »
945
946
947
948
949
950
951
952
Latest from all albums
946
622
947
948
949
950
951
952
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
gp-jacqbb
,
abstractaug2020
,
aug20words
,
get-pushed-419
Jacqueline
ace
@farmreporter
Hi Wendy, here is my take on a Dutch master.
August 9th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close