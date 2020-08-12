Previous
Lens by jacqbb
Photo 956

Lens

Lensbal, microleningen, lenscap and a lot of faffing.
12th August 2020 12th Aug 20

Jacqueline

ace
@jacqbb
2020 update. The last few months my energylevel was low. I have posted my photo’s but didn’t manage to visit the projects of my friends...
Lin ace
Well done - I love this!
August 12th, 2020  
