Photo 1008
‘T Behouden Huys
Build in 1668 and now a museum in the village of West Terschelling.
The house is named after the house that explorer Willem Barentsz and his crew build and lived in on Nova Zembla in the winter 1596-1597.
3rd October 2020
3rd Oct 20
Jacqueline
ace
@jacqbb
2020 update. The last few months my energylevel was low. I have posted my photo’s but didn’t manage to visit the projects of my friends...
1967
photos
95
followers
105
following
276% complete
View this month »
Tags
terschelling2020
