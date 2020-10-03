Previous
‘T Behouden Huys by jacqbb
Photo 1008

‘T Behouden Huys

Build in 1668 and now a museum in the village of West Terschelling.
The house is named after the house that explorer Willem Barentsz and his crew build and lived in on Nova Zembla in the winter 1596-1597.
3rd October 2020 3rd Oct 20

Jacqueline

@jacqbb
