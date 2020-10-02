Previous
Next
Glitter by jacqbb
Photo 1007

Glitter

We have cycled along the dyke on the south side of Terschelling against the wind. But the view was spectacular especially when the sun hit the water.
2nd October 2020 2nd Oct 20

Jacqueline

ace
@jacqbb
2020 update. The last few months my energylevel was low. I have posted my photo’s but didn’t manage to visit the projects of my friends...
276% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

JackieR ace
Oh this is a beautiful minimalist view
October 3rd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise