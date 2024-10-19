Ouch!!!!!!

Previous
Yesterday we arrived in Vigo, a city in the north west corner of Spain. After checking in in our hotel we went out for a walk…….and then I slipped on a well cover, fell down and couldn’t stand up. A very nice and helpful bystander called an ambulance which took me to the city hospital. It took hours before the doctors took their x-rays and put my leg in a cast. Now I ‘m lying in my hotelbed and our insurance company is working hard to get us home tomorrow…….. Not quite the way to end your holiday but an experience non the less. I could have lived without it though. I don’t know if I’m able to do a photo tomorrow.
Kathy A ace
Oh no, what a terrible thing to happen and in another country too. I hope you manage to get home and get your leg sorted really soon. Thinking of you x
October 19th, 2024  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
sorry to hear your news. Hope you manage to get home soon and your recover quickly.
October 19th, 2024  
