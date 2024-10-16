Aquaduct of Segovia

We walked around Segovia for hours it’s a charming medieval city. The most interesting part of today was in my opinion the aquaduct. The clouds look somewhat ominous but it stayed dry.



Here is a bit of extra information: The Aqueduct of Segovia is a Roman structure. It was built around the first century AD to channel water from springs in the mountains 17 kilometres (11 mi) away to the city's fountains, public baths and private houses, and was in use until 1973. Its elevated section, with its complete arcade of 167 arches, is one of the best-preserved Roman aqueduct bridges and the foremost symbol of Segovia, as evidenced by its presence on the city's coat of arms. The Old Town of Segovia and the aqueduct, were declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1985.