Photo 2037
Shell
Already the last of this month’s painting. I did this shell a few years back in oil and thought it would be fun to try it in watercolour too…
Thank you all for following my watercolour month this year! It was fun to do.
31st July 2024
31st Jul 24
3
0
Jacqueline
ace
@jacqbb
2024 last year I totally lost my mojo to take photos and I’m trying to get back into the swing of it. Let’s see what...
3289
photos
131
followers
137
following
558% complete
View this month »
2030
2031
2032
2033
2034
2035
2036
2037
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12
Taken
31st July 2024 11:00am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
wwcm-2024
JackieR
ace
Lovef your use of a thesaurus to paint multiple exposure versions!!!
July 31st, 2024
Dione Giorgio
Lovely shot and watercolour painting.
July 31st, 2024
Diana
ace
Beautiful, your whole month is stuning Jaqueline 👌🏼
July 31st, 2024
