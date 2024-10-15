Second day in Bilbao

Today we went up the mountain in a little train and had a beautiful view overlooking the city, afterwards we visited a church with a very nice cloister and the last three photos show the garden and the interior of Azkuna Zentroa. We loved the pillars.

A modern contemporary art and leisure centre which has become a cultural cornerstone of Bilbao since its redesign by the French architect Philippe Starck.

An iconic modernist building designed as a wine warehouse forms the core of the Azkuna Zentroa. The three buildings of the new cultural space rest on 43 pillars designed by the Italian set designer Lorenzo Baraldi. The diversity of styles in these columns in the entrance hall represents the infinite cultures, architectures, wars and religions of the history of humanity, and the importance of art in our lives.



After a nice lunch and another stroll around the city we collected our luggage and went to the train station.

We boarded the train and went to Segovia where we will be staying the next few days.