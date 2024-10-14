Previous
Bilbao by jacqbb
Bilbao

We walked today along the river and saw the university, the beautiful stained glass in the train station, a group of ( to me intriguing) statues, a view of the city and the last two of the Guggenheim museum.
Jacqueline

Beverley ace
Beautiful Bilbao shots
October 14th, 2024  
Babs ace
What an interesting collage.
October 14th, 2024  
