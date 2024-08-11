Yesterday and today my friend Jeannette and I had an exposition of our paintings in a community center in Heerhugowaard, the city where Jeannette lives. We had a lot of visitors and both of us were tickled pink with all the compliments we received. In this photo Jeannettes nephew let us know that these paintings were his favorites how cute was that….. on the page of The Darkroom are more photos of our exposition https://365project.org/thedarkroom/365/2024-08-11.
My sincerest apologies for not commenting and thanking you all for your wonderful reactions on the photos in July. I was very busy with the preparations of this exhibition. Know that all were very much appreciated!