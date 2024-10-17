The Alcazar of Segovia

Today we spend a lot of time in this Castle with it’s many towers we even climbed the square one in the top two photos. From there the view over the city was great especially the view of the Cathedral. The rooms in the castle were beautifully decorated and they had an interesting museum. The weather was not so good so we tried to see as much as possible in the few dry moments.



Here is some extra info about the castle: Standing between the confluence of the Eresma and Clamores rivers, the first documented record of the fortress dates back to Christian writings in the 12th century.

It was built on top of a rock, a testament to its original military status. It was used as a residence by Alfonso VIII. In the 13th century the building took on an air of Gothic elegance thanks to the Spanish architects working for John II and Henry IV. The last architectural phase was completed in 1587 by the architect Francisco de Mora, possibly in collaboration with Juan de Herrera, who designed the main courtyard and the Escuela de Honor building. In 1764, Charles II founded the Royal College of Artillery here. The edifice has a number of secret passageways that lead to the river and connect several of the city's palaces.