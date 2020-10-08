Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1013
White on white
Lisa asked me to do a white on white or a black on black shot.
8th October 2020
8th Oct 20
1
0
Jacqueline
ace
@jacqbb
2020 update. The last few months my energylevel was low. I have posted my photo’s but didn’t manage to visit the projects of my friends...
1975
photos
94
followers
105
following
278% complete
1009
1010
1011
1012
1013
1014
1015
1016
Views
2
2
Comments
1
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
11th October 2020 4:55pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
gp-jacqbb
,
get-pushed-428
Jacqueline
ace
@homeschoolmom
Hi Lisa, here is the first
October 11th, 2020
