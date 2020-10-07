Previous
Stones by jacqbb
Stones

First day of work and not a pleasant one.....two direct colleagues in isolation with COVID and a lot of clients too. We are working with masks, protective clothing and gloves ......

7th October 2020 7th Oct 20

Jacqueline

@jacqbb
2020 update. The last few months my energylevel was low. I have posted my photo’s but didn’t manage to visit the projects of my friends...
Diana ace
Fabulous shot of these beautiful stones, love the colours. Stay safe Jacqueline.
October 11th, 2020  
