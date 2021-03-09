Previous
Orange roof by jacqbb
Photo 1165

Orange roof

Before the shutdown we went to an automobile museum, they had a incredible roof.
Annie asked me to do colourful lines for the gp-challenge so I had a reason to use this photo :)
9th March 2021

Jacqueline

ace
@jacqbb
2021 update. Will this be the year I'll go to manual? I bought the books from Emma Davies and will use one of my albums...
319% complete

Jacqueline ace
@annied Hi Annie, This is the first one!
March 9th, 2021  
Jason ace
Very good Jacqueline
March 9th, 2021  
Nina Ganci
wow! Amazing perspective
fav
March 9th, 2021  
