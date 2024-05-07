Sign up
Previous
Photo 1981
Almost the same
A glass of tea and a bottle of water.
Carrot was sleeping on my lap and I didn’t want to disturb him……
7th May 2024
7th May 24
2
1
Jacqueline
ace
@jacqbb
2024 last year I totally lost my mojo to take photos and I’m trying to get back into the swing of it. Let’s see what...
3233
photos
131
followers
137
following
542% complete
1974
1975
1976
1977
1978
1979
1980
1981
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12
Taken
7th May 2024 7:53pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
mayhalf-2024
Beverley
ace
Brilliant
May 7th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Love it and Carrot was comfy 😂🐾
May 7th, 2024
