Previous
Next
Rosebud by jacqbb
Photo 1171

Rosebud

This is a detail of Merrelyn’s rosebud https://365project.org/merrelyn/365-2021/2021-02-15 that I painted for another project with the artsyfartsy gang here on 365.
For the rainbow challenge
15th March 2021 15th Mar 21

Jacqueline

ace
@jacqbb
2021 update. Will this be the year I’ll go to manual? I bought the books from Emma Davies and will use one of my albums...
320% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Jacqueline ace
@merrelyn Thank you for allowing us to use your photo!
March 15th, 2021  
Jacqueline ace
@northy I tagged you just for the fun of it. I planned this one before but it shows waterdrops ;)


March 15th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise