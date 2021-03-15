Sign up
Photo 1171
Rosebud
This is a detail of Merrelyn’s rosebud
https://365project.org/merrelyn/365-2021/2021-02-15
that I painted for another project with the artsyfartsy gang here on 365.
For the rainbow challenge
15th March 2021
15th Mar 21
rainbow2021
Jacqueline
ace
@merrelyn
Thank you for allowing us to use your photo!
March 15th, 2021
Jacqueline
ace
@northy
I tagged you just for the fun of it. I planned this one before but it shows waterdrops ;)
March 15th, 2021
