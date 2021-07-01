Sign up
Photo 1279
Dusty
At my workplace we found a very dusty media center so useable for the first word of Annie’s list.
Sorry, having a painting lesson tonight so no time for commenting.
1st July 2021
1st Jul 21
Jacqueline
ace
@jacqbb
2021 update. Will this be the year I’ll go to manual? I bought the books from Emma Davies and will use one of my albums...
Tags
jul21words
Leli
ace
Reminded me of the blackboard in my classroom days before white boards were introduced. Now that was a dusty environment.
July 1st, 2021
Susan Wakely
ace
A never ending job.
July 1st, 2021
Peter H
ace
I like this, it's quite artistic in itself, not just reportage.
July 1st, 2021
