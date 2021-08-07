Previous
Next
Bad feather day by jacqbb
Photo 1314

Bad feather day

Sue asked me to take a total manual shot with a low aperture, this was the one I liked most.
7th August 2021 7th Aug 21

Jacqueline

ace
@jacqbb
2021 update. Will this be the year I’ll go to manual? I bought the books from Emma Davies and will use one of my albums...
360% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Jacqueline ace
@suez1e Hi Sue, this is what I came up with.
August 7th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise