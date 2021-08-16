Previous
Rain by jacqbb
Photo 1323

Rain

Last week capture52 asked us to depict rain……. This morning it rained so I took this one
16th August 2021 16th Aug 21

Jacqueline

ace
@jacqbb
2021 update. Will this be the year I’ll go to manual? I bought the books from Emma Davies and will use one of my albums...
moni kozi ace
This is a very creative shot! I like it very much.
I'm still waiting for rain. Apparently I have to reconsider the theme, and interpret it.
August 16th, 2021  
Casablanca ace
Clever shot!
August 16th, 2021  
Joan Robillard ace
Neat
August 16th, 2021  
