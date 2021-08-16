Sign up
Photo 1323
Rain
Last week capture52 asked us to depict rain……. This morning it rained so I took this one
16th August 2021
16th Aug 21
3
1
Jacqueline
ace
@jacqbb
2021 update. Will this be the year I’ll go to manual? I bought the books from Emma Davies and will use one of my albums...
2401
photos
123
followers
135
following
362% complete
View this month »
1316
1317
1318
1319
1320
1321
1322
1323
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
52wc-2021-w32
moni kozi
ace
This is a very creative shot! I like it very much.
I'm still waiting for rain. Apparently I have to reconsider the theme, and interpret it.
August 16th, 2021
Casablanca
ace
Clever shot!
August 16th, 2021
Joan Robillard
ace
Neat
August 16th, 2021
I'm still waiting for rain. Apparently I have to reconsider the theme, and interpret it.