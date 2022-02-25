Previous
Shape by jacqbb
Photo 1516

Shape

Of a mirror with a candle in front of it, seen in a museum
25th February 2022 25th Feb 22

Jacqueline

ace
@jacqbb
Photo Details

Diana ace
Amazing capture and reflection
February 25th, 2022  
Lou Ann ace
This is uncanny!
February 25th, 2022  
moni kozi ace
Quite interesting
February 25th, 2022  
