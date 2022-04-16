Previous
Next
Lazy on a sunny afternoon by jacqbb
Photo 1566

Lazy on a sunny afternoon

Hubby in the garden, converted to b&w to make a very busy background easier on the eye…..
16th April 2022 16th Apr 22

Jacqueline

ace
@jacqbb
2022 update. Start of my fifth year. Still busy to go to manual….. Hope to have more time to achieve my goals! 2021 update. Will this...
429% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lou Ann ace
Sitting in the sunshine is the best place to take a nap!
April 16th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise