Photo 1565
Grey with a touch of blossoms
The apple tree and beyond that my mini pear tree are in bloom.
15th April 2022
15th Apr 22
Jacqueline
ace
@jacqbb
2022 update. Start of my fifth year. Still busy to go to manual….. Hope to have more time to achieve my goals! 2021 update. Will this...
Tags
30shots2022
Diana
ace
Lovely capture and diagonal.
April 15th, 2022
JackieR
ace
isn't that a pretty spring scene. have you tagged for Ross's theme this month??
April 15th, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
April 15th, 2022
moni kozi
ace
So beautiful. A very intriguing composition
April 15th, 2022
