Previous
Next
Last day of work by jacqbb
Photo 1579

Last day of work

After 40+ years of working today was the last day of work. Hubby and I celebrated it by going to the theater where we saw 5 guitar players making brilliant music! Bit somber day….weather wise. This is the bonsai horse chesnuttree in the garden.
29th April 2022 29th Apr 22

Jacqueline

ace
@jacqbb
2022 update. Start of my fifth year. Still busy to go to manual….. Hope to have more time to achieve my goals! 2021 update. Will this...
432% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Lou Ann ace
Oh my, congratulations! I know you will enjoy retirement, you can pursue all of your artistic talents so much more!
April 30th, 2022  
moni kozi ace
Wow! Congratulations! May you stay healthy and enjoy retirement!!!
April 30th, 2022  
moni kozi ace
Froggy looks content.
April 30th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise