Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1579
Last day of work
After 40+ years of working today was the last day of work. Hubby and I celebrated it by going to the theater where we saw 5 guitar players making brilliant music! Bit somber day….weather wise. This is the bonsai horse chesnuttree in the garden.
29th April 2022
29th Apr 22
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jacqueline
ace
@jacqbb
2022 update. Start of my fifth year. Still busy to go to manual….. Hope to have more time to achieve my goals! 2021 update. Will this...
2740
photos
139
followers
146
following
432% complete
View this month »
1572
1573
1574
1575
1576
1577
1578
1579
Latest from all albums
777
1573
1574
1575
1576
1577
1578
1579
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
30shots2022
Lou Ann
ace
Oh my, congratulations! I know you will enjoy retirement, you can pursue all of your artistic talents so much more!
April 30th, 2022
moni kozi
ace
Wow! Congratulations! May you stay healthy and enjoy retirement!!!
April 30th, 2022
moni kozi
ace
Froggy looks content.
April 30th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close