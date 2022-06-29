Sign up
Poppyseeds across
This time I cut a seedpod open across and it was fun to see that pattern of the lid is the same as the inside of the pod. I used an old white seashell as a dish.
29th June 2022
29th Jun 22
Jacqueline
ace
@jacqbb
2022 update. Start of my fifth year. Still busy to go to manual….. Hope to have more time to achieve my goals! 2021 update. Will this...
Tags
30dayswild2022
