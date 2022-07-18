Previous
Resistance is Futile by jacqbb
Resistance is Futile

This represents one of the Borg from Star Trek, that was one of the first things that came into my mind when I saw the prompt resistance.
Diana
Amazing what you are achieving!
July 18th, 2022  
