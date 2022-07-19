Previous
Crowd by jacqbb
Crowd

We’re not alone on this planet…..let’s make the best of it
Jacqueline

@jacqbb
Jacqueline
Corinne C ace
Beautiful. I love this watercolor
July 19th, 2022  
Francoise ace
@jacqbb hi. Yes, an easy challenge would be fabulous. How about for you a photo that features the color yellow. I'm thinking that might go along with your watercolor month.
July 19th, 2022  
summerfield ace
you are the best, madame. aces!
July 19th, 2022  
Lou Ann ace
Perfect. Love your narrative.
July 19th, 2022  
Nina Ganci
wow! brilliant drawing, love your colour choice
fav
July 19th, 2022  
