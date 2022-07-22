Sign up
Photo 1663
Ceremony of the keys
Ceremony was the prompt of the day.
I was inspired by this…
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ceremony_of_the_Keys_(London)
22nd July 2022
22nd Jul 22
Jacqueline
ace
@jacqbb
2022 update. Start of my fifth year. Still busy to go to manual….. Hope to have more time to achieve my goals! 2021 update. Will this...
Tags
art-jbb
,
worldwatercolormonth
Louise & Ken
My British friends had to wonder at how these palace guards of every sort bore up in the heat! I simply can't imagine!!!!! Your painting is very calm and collected!
July 22nd, 2022
