Ceremony of the keys by jacqbb
Ceremony of the keys

Ceremony was the prompt of the day.
I was inspired by this… https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ceremony_of_the_Keys_(London)
22nd July 2022 22nd Jul 22

Jacqueline

@jacqbb
2022 update. Start of my fifth year. Still busy to go to manual….. Hope to have more time to achieve my goals! 2021 update. Will this...
Louise & Ken
My British friends had to wonder at how these palace guards of every sort bore up in the heat! I simply can't imagine!!!!! Your painting is very calm and collected!
July 22nd, 2022  
