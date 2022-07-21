Previous
Next
A Confident Woman by jacqbb
Photo 1662

A Confident Woman

The prompt was confident.
21st July 2022 21st Jul 22

Jacqueline

ace
@jacqbb
2022 update. Start of my fifth year. Still busy to go to manual….. Hope to have more time to achieve my goals! 2021 update. Will this...
455% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

summerfield ace
this is great! and i love her blouse. aces!
July 21st, 2022  
Granagringa ace
ditto...all these paintings..so nice to see
July 21st, 2022  
Elyse Klemchuk
I am enjoying all of these pictures! The whole series is wonderful!
July 21st, 2022  
Dione Giorgio
This is really adventurous pianting and very unique. Marvellous concept. But I prefer a lady looking like an elegant lady than like a tough man.
July 21st, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
She looks one confident gal.
July 21st, 2022  
Nina Ganci
Powerful sketch
July 21st, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise