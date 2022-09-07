Sign up
Photo 1706
Anniversary
Today 33 years ago we were married, seems like yesterday. We celebrated with a delicious meal in our favorite Italian restaurant.
7th September 2022
7th Sep 22
3
1
1699
1700
1701
1702
1703
1704
1705
1706
Caterina
ace
Happy Anniversary and many more years to come! It seems that you share so many tastes…including Italian food!
September 7th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
Happy Anniversary to you both. Food is a good way to celebrate.
September 7th, 2022
moni kozi
ace
Many happy returns of the day!
September 7th, 2022
