Anniversary by jacqbb
Photo 1706

Anniversary

Today 33 years ago we were married, seems like yesterday. We celebrated with a delicious meal in our favorite Italian restaurant.
7th September 2022 7th Sep 22

Jacqueline

@jacqbb
Caterina ace
Happy Anniversary and many more years to come! It seems that you share so many tastes…including Italian food!
September 7th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
Happy Anniversary to you both. Food is a good way to celebrate.
September 7th, 2022  
moni kozi ace
Many happy returns of the day!
September 7th, 2022  
