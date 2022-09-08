Previous
In Memorial by jacqbb
In Memorial

Elizabeth II 1926 - 2022
8th September 2022 8th Sep 22

Jacqueline

ace
@jacqbb
Annie D ace
May HRH rest in peace 😔
September 9th, 2022  
JackieR ace
I like the use of this image to mark her passing.
September 9th, 2022  
