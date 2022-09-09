Previous
Sedum spectabile by jacqbb
Photo 1708

Sedum spectabile

We call it Hemelsleutel which translates as key to heaven. Taken with my macrolens
9th September 2022 9th Sep 22

Jacqueline

Photo Details

Diana ace
Oh they are gorgeous, lovely shot of these little blooms.
September 9th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
September 9th, 2022  
