Photo 1708
Sedum spectabile
We call it Hemelsleutel which translates as key to heaven. Taken with my macrolens
9th September 2022
9th Sep 22
Jacqueline
ace
@jacqbb
2022 update. Start of my fifth year. Still busy to go to manual….. Hope to have more time to achieve my goals! 2021 update. Will this...
2922
photos
145
followers
153
following
1708
10
2
365
E-M10MarkII
9th September 2022 4:34pm
Diana
ace
Oh they are gorgeous, lovely shot of these little blooms.
September 9th, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
September 9th, 2022
