Salerno 2

This early morning hubby got I’ll, no idea if it was the sun or something he ate, we’re both fully fascinated and been careful so I hope no covid. After breakfast he went back to bed and I went to the harbor to exchange our boat tickets to Amalfi from today to tomorrow. The people at the ticket office where very helpful and understanding. On my way back to our hotel I passed that lovely mural, the aquaduct and the pigeon, the other shots are from yesterday.

Not much fun wandering alone through the city so I thought I post early, comment and read and maybe catch up on some sleep too.

