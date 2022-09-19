Previous
Next
Salerno 2 by jacqbb
Photo 1717

Salerno 2

This early morning hubby got I’ll, no idea if it was the sun or something he ate, we’re both fully fascinated and been careful so I hope no covid. After breakfast he went back to bed and I went to the harbor to exchange our boat tickets to Amalfi from today to tomorrow. The people at the ticket office where very helpful and understanding. On my way back to our hotel I passed that lovely mural, the aquaduct and the pigeon, the other shots are from yesterday.
Not much fun wandering alone through the city so I thought I post early, comment and read and maybe catch up on some sleep too.
19th September 2022 19th Sep 22

Jacqueline

ace
@jacqbb
2022 update. Start of my fifth year. Still busy to go to manual….. Hope to have more time to achieve my goals! 2021 update. Will this...
470% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Louise & Ken
Thank you for the walk down Memory Lane, but I hope you'll be well soon! Enjoy your day of rest...we all need that sometimes!
September 19th, 2022  
Peter Dulis ace
nice
September 19th, 2022  
JackieR ace
How disappointing and worrying for you. Get well soon Roeland and hope you stay well Jacq
September 19th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise