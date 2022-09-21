Feast of St. Matthew

Today is the feast day of San Matteo, or St. Matthew, who is the patron saint and protector of the city of Salerno.

The men of Salerno carry the statues of St. Matthew, St. Gregory VII , St. Joseph and the holy martyrs through the small streets of Salerno accompanied by priests, music and dignitaries. You have to have admiration for those men because those statues weigh a lot and they have to negotiate the stairs of the Cathedral twice.

The whole feast started at 18:00 hours and we had a good spot to see them coming out of the Cathedral.