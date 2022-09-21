Previous
Next
Feast of St. Matthew by jacqbb
Photo 1719

Feast of St. Matthew

Today is the feast day of San Matteo, or St. Matthew, who is the patron saint and protector of the city of Salerno.
The men of Salerno carry the statues of St. Matthew, St. Gregory VII , St. Joseph and the holy martyrs through the small streets of Salerno accompanied by priests, music and dignitaries. You have to have admiration for those men because those statues weigh a lot and they have to negotiate the stairs of the Cathedral twice.
The whole feast started at 18:00 hours and we had a good spot to see them coming out of the Cathedral.
21st September 2022 21st Sep 22

Jacqueline

ace
@jacqbb
2022 update. Start of my fifth year. Still busy to go to manual….. Hope to have more time to achieve my goals! 2021 update. Will this...
470% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
A great collage and what a lovely event to witness.
September 21st, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise