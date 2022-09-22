Previous
Napels
Photo 1720

Napels

At the end of this morning we arrived in Napels and after dropping our luggage in our hotel we strolled through the historical center or the Roman quarter. Small streets with laundry hanging between the houses, little shops, a street with only Christmas stalls (I’ve read that that is a big thing in Napels) beautiful churches and a lot of pizza places, restaurants and everything in between.
The next few days we planning to see more of Napels, go to the Herculaneum and visit Caserta Castle and gardens.
22nd September 2022

Jacqueline

@jacqbb
