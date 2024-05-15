Sign up
Photo 1989
Photo 1989
Dessert
Half whipped cream half fruit……..it looks like fruit but it was made out of chocolate
15th May 2024
15th May 24
1
0
Jacqueline
ace
@jacqbb
2024 last year I totally lost my mojo to take photos and I'm trying to get back into the swing of it. Let's see what...
3241
photos
131
followers
137
following
544% complete
1982
1983
1984
1985
1986
1987
1988
1989
Views
9
9
Comments
1
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12
Taken
13th May 2024 6:54pm
Privacy
Tags
may
,
half-2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Fab
May 15th, 2024
