If you’re ever near Naples go and visit this splendid castle. The train station is in front of the entrance and within 10 minutes walk you’re at the castle itself.We visited the park first and walked the 4 km’s to the waterfall at the end and back. Afterwards we visited the staterooms too. Beautiful but for me the park was te best of the visit. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Royal_Palace_of_Caserta for more information.