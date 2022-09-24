Today we went to Castel Nuovo (New Castle) the town was because of the Saturday very busy but it was fun to walk through the buzzing city. The Castle is build on the remnants of Roman houses, which we were shown by our guide. More information you can find here: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Castel_Nuovo
It was an interesting visit with gorgeous views over the city.
In the afternoon we went to the Quartieri Spagnoli (Spanish Neighborhoods) is a part of the city of Naples. The Neapolitan language is stronger here than anywhere else. The area, encompassing c. 800,000 square metres, consists of a grid of around eighteen streets by twelve, including a population of some 14,000 inhabitants.
The Quartieri were created in the 16th century to house Spanish garrisons, hence the name, whose role was to quench revolts from the Neapolitan population.
The last 4 photo’s give an idea of the narrow streets.
Afterwards we walked back to our hotel, and I’m admit to be totally shattered.