Previous
Next
Bergen from above by jacqbb
Photo 1801

Bergen from above

Today we went to the top of mount Floien the views were wonderful. Afterwards we strolled around the city for the last time before taking the tramway to the airport.
31st March 2023 31st Mar 23

Jacqueline

ace
@jacqbb
2022 update. Start of my fifth year. Still busy to go to manual….. Hope to have more time to achieve my goals! 2021 update. Will this...
493% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

JackieR ace
looks like it wasn't raining>>
March 31st, 2023  
Mallory ace
what a beautiful shot
March 31st, 2023  
Kathy ace
A nicer day. (I see a patch of blue.) I have heard of this town, but never seen much about it. Interesting to see how close the buildings are scattered on the land around the water.
March 31st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise