Photo 1801
Bergen from above
Today we went to the top of mount Floien the views were wonderful. Afterwards we strolled around the city for the last time before taking the tramway to the airport.
31st March 2023
31st Mar 23
3
0
Jacqueline
ace
@jacqbb
2022 update. Start of my fifth year. Still busy to go to manual….. Hope to have more time to achieve my goals! 2021 update. Will this...
3016
photos
135
followers
145
following
493% complete
1794
1795
1796
1797
1798
1799
1800
1801
Views
2
Comments
3
Album
365
JackieR
ace
looks like it wasn't raining>>
March 31st, 2023
Mallory
ace
what a beautiful shot
March 31st, 2023
Kathy
ace
A nicer day. (I see a patch of blue.) I have heard of this town, but never seen much about it. Interesting to see how close the buildings are scattered on the land around the water.
March 31st, 2023
