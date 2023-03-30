Previous
Next
Bergen by jacqbb
Photo 1800

Bergen

Today we went by train from Voss to Bergen.
These houses are in a part of the city of Bergen called Bryggen. Here you can find a lot of houses made of wood. It was lovely to browse through the little shops.
30th March 2023 30th Mar 23

Jacqueline

ace
@jacqbb
2022 update. Start of my fifth year. Still busy to go to manual….. Hope to have more time to achieve my goals! 2021 update. Will this...
493% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kathy ace
So quaint and picturesque!
March 30th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise