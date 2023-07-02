Previous
Diversion by jacqbb
Diversion

Our street is closed for a festive meeting of our neighbors…..
For worldwatercolormonth 2023
2nd July 2023 2nd Jul 23

Jacqueline

@jacqbb
2022 update. Start of my fifth year. Still busy to go to manual….. Hope to have more time to achieve my goals! 2021 update. Will this...
Hazel ace
Jacqueline that's beautiful!
July 2nd, 2023  
